Brick & Spoon is about to open in Biloxi. Here’s what you need to know.

Nine new restaurants and businesses coming to the Coast New restaurants and businesses are opening their doors in Mississippi's Gulf Coast. Check out nine places that have either just opened or are coming soon to the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New restaurants and businesses are opening their doors in Mississippi's Gulf Coast. Check out nine places that have either just opened or are coming soon to the area.

One year after the announcement that a Brick & Spoon was coming to Biloxi, the restaurant outside Edgewater Mall is set to open next week.

The popular brunch spot will begin serving guests on Monday, July 29.

People have been stopping in for a peek “all day,” said Britni Thompson, who owns the Biloxi franchise with Kerri Paul.

“Everyone around us is so positive and excited,” Thompson said. The Coast’s first Brick & Spoon will have “the fun Louisiana vibe with a little Cajun and a little Southern touch,” she said.

The restaurant will seat close to 90 people, with 7 seats along the breakfast bar and some of the tables looking out to the beach.

Brick & Spoon recently earned a place on the Travel + Leisure list of Top 10 Breakfast Places in the U.S.

On the menu are three kinds of French toast — brioche, bananas foster and stuffed French toast sliders — along with 6 choices of omelets like the Killer Creole with Gulf shrimp, all served with fire roasted corn grits. The breakfast tacos, Shrimp and grits with poached egg and Bananas in Pajamas — crispy banana egg rolls with bananas foster sauce — are served all day.

So is everything on the menu, Thompson said, for those who prefer a burger or salad to eggs for breakfast or brunch.

The restaurant will offer biscuits, beignets and seasonal marmalade and “eye-opening” mimosas and made-to-order Bloody Marys, along with a variety of coffee creations.

“We have normal coffee,” Thompson said, “and we’ll have special, special coffee,” good for Monday mornings.

Thompson said a ribbon cutting for the new restaurant will be scheduled in a few weeks. Paul, the co-owner of the franchise, and Blane Guillory, the CEO and president of Brick & Spoon, already attended a Biloxi Chamber Breakfast to meet members of the business community.

Sharing the new 6,000-square-foot building, built by leasing and management company Jim Wilson & Associates, are a Verizon store that already is open and Kay Jewelers, which opens Aug. 7.

“We’re really excited about it,” said Terry Powell, manager of Edgewater Mall.

The new eight-screen Premier Cinemas opened in late November and he said it’s driving more traffic. In addition to welcoming these three new businesses, he said he’s very close to getting a deal signed to complete the Sky Zone trampoline park and a new tenant for the vacant Sears Automotive building along U.S. 90.