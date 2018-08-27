Popular Cannella restaurant closes its doors in Bay St. Louis

It’s a sight that loyal customers hate to see when driving down U.S. 90 — a “for lease” sign in front of Cannella International Creperie.
The French-Italian fusion restaurant was knows as a best-kept secret in Bay St. Louis. They were open for limited hours, but the food was a cultural experience and unique from other offerings found on the Gulf Coast.
The owners, Tony and Roberto Zito, announced on August 19 they were “retiring” in a Facebook post.
“We have come to know all of you and consider you all not only as customers, but as family,” the Facebook post said. “Thank you for embracing us and allowing us to share a small piece of our culture We will miss you all. Now it’s time for us to go back home.”
Cannella made popular daily specials that included arancini, pretzels, smoked salmon lasagne and the Impossible Burger, a vegan-friendly patty.
In 2016, Sun Herald food critic Julian Brunt said everything he had at Cannella was great, but guests should be sure to end their meal with cannoli and espresso.
