Escatawpa native’s film premieres on Amazon, detailing his many near-death experiences

“How Many Chances” is an autobiographical book and film by Escatawpa, Mississippi, native Creighton Hobbs. It details his survival of multiple tragedies and many near-death encounters, including more than 24 car accidents. Courtesy of Creighton Hobbs

It’s said that everyone deserves a second chance, but author and filmmaker Creighton Hobbs is among the fortunate few to be blessed with multiple chances at life.

His documentary film “How Many Chances,” based on his autobiographical book of the same name, details his survival of multiple tragedies and many near-death encounters, including more than 24 car accidents.

Hobbs, 44, grew up in Escatawpa and now lives in Grand Bay, Alabama.

Though he has produced other documentaries, “How Many Chances” is his first autobiographical film and has been his most “personal and emotional” work to date.

“Every movie has key scenes that stick with you, and there are at least two in my film that I think people won’t be able to forget,” he said.

The first describes in great detail his near-death experience due to diabetic complications during dental surgery.

“Just a little spoiler — I came within footsteps of heaven,” he said.

The second pivotal scene discusses the brutal murder of Hobbs’ two young godchildren at the hands of their father and his common-law wife in 2010.

“It was very tough to revisit and reread all of the documents and watch the news footage,” he said.

“After I shot the video, I was completely distraught.”

Despite the tragedies and hardships described in his film, “How Many Chances” is a story of perseverance and inspiration.

“The events of my life have changed me to where I embrace every day as if it were a gift, because you never know what’s gonna happen,” he said.

“If I wake up in the morning, then I’m going to do my best to make it the best day that I can.”

Hobbs feels the films’ message is one viewers need in the current times of uncertainty and unrest.

“I would like people to take away that no matter what you’re going through, no matter how bad your day may be, there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Creighton Films has premiered “How Many Chances” on Amazon Prime Video. The film is free for Amazon Prime members and available for rent or purchase to nonmembers on Amazon.com.

For more information about “How Many Chances” and to view the trailer, visit the official Facebook page at Facebook.com/HowManyChances.