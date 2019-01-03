Indie filmmakers on the Coast are showing off their work at 2 Mississippi festivals

Adam McKay has a copy of Jill Lepore's acclaimed, 960-page American history volume, "These Truths: A History of the United States," sitting on the corner of his desk. I have a copy too, lying on my nightstand, silently judging me the past couple of weeks for barely reading it. And because McKay's new movie, "Vice," suggests that American indifference helps politicians like Dick Cheney get away with torture and murder, I'm feeling doubly implicated by my failure to feed my mind and burrow into Lepore's book.