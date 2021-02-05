Mardi Gras

Who makes the best king cake on the Coast? Here’s the final vote.

Who makes the best Carnival confections on the Coast?

We asked, and the Sun Herald readers have spoken.

For 2021, the most popular king cake-maker in South Mississippi is Paul’s Pastry Shop in Picayune.

And that’s good news for the rest of the country too, since they ship nationwide.

But Rouses Markets’ bakeries and Vietnamese pastry-maker Le Bakery are also popular with readers.

That’s not to mention one voter who dutifully voted for, “my wife.”

And definitely not to mention the one voter who said, “None of them... the best are from Louisiana!”

Here are the results of the 2021 Best King Cake in South Mississippi poll, in order of the number of votes received:

Paul’s Pastry Shop in Picayune, paulspastry.com

Rouses Market in Gulfport, Ocean Springs and Diamondhead, www.rouses.com

Le Bakery in Biloxi, facebook.com/LeBakeryBiloxi

Lolly & Pop’s Kitchen & Bakery in Hurley https://lollyandpopskitchen.com

Crazy B’s Coffee & Confections in Pascagoula, facebook.com/CrazyBsCoffee

Quality Bakery in Gulfport, facebook.com/Quality.Bakery.Gpt

Dolce Bakeshop in Long Beach, www.dolcebakes.net

Cheeky Monkey Cake Company in Biloxi, www.cheekymonkeycakes.com

Sweet Stuff Cake Boutique in Biloxi, facebook.com/SweetStuffCakeBoutique

Greenhouse on Porter in Biloxi and Ocean Springs, https://biscuitsprings.com

Melissa’s Bakery in Gulfport, www.melissasgulfport.com

Fleur de Lis Gourmet Bakery in Gulfport, www.fdlgourmetbakery.com

Electrik Maid Bake Shop in Gulfport, 228-388-1014

The Cupcake Connection Cafe in Kiln, http://cupcakeconnection-kilnms.com

Anderson’s Bakery in Pascagoula, www.andersonsbakery.com

Serious Bread Bakery in Bay St. Louis, www.facebook.com/seriousbreadbakery

French Kiss Pastries in Ocean Springs, www.fkpastries.com

Last Minute Sweets in Biloxi, www.lastminutesweets.com

Favorite king cake flavors

We also asked on our Instagram Story (@sunheraldbiloxi) which flavor is the best, and over 2,000 people voted.

Here are the results in order of the most votes:

