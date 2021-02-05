Who makes the best king cake on the Coast? Here’s the final vote.

Who makes the best Carnival confections on the Coast?

We asked, and the Sun Herald readers have spoken.

For 2021, the most popular king cake-maker in South Mississippi is Paul’s Pastry Shop in Picayune.

And that’s good news for the rest of the country too, since they ship nationwide.

But Rouses Markets’ bakeries and Vietnamese pastry-maker Le Bakery are also popular with readers.

That’s not to mention one voter who dutifully voted for, “my wife.”

And definitely not to mention the one voter who said, “None of them... the best are from Louisiana!”

Here are the results of the 2021 Best King Cake in South Mississippi poll, in order of the number of votes received:

▪ Paul’s Pastry Shop in Picayune, paulspastry.com

▪ Rouses Market in Gulfport, Ocean Springs and Diamondhead, www.rouses.com

▪ Le Bakery in Biloxi, facebook.com/LeBakeryBiloxi

▪ Lolly & Pop’s Kitchen & Bakery in Hurley https://lollyandpopskitchen.com

▪ Crazy B’s Coffee & Confections in Pascagoula, facebook.com/CrazyBsCoffee

▪ Quality Bakery in Gulfport, facebook.com/Quality.Bakery.Gpt

▪ Dolce Bakeshop in Long Beach, www.dolcebakes.net

▪ Cheeky Monkey Cake Company in Biloxi, www.cheekymonkeycakes.com

▪ Sweet Stuff Cake Boutique in Biloxi, facebook.com/SweetStuffCakeBoutique

▪ Greenhouse on Porter in Biloxi and Ocean Springs, https://biscuitsprings.com

▪ Melissa’s Bakery in Gulfport, www.melissasgulfport.com

▪ Fleur de Lis Gourmet Bakery in Gulfport, www.fdlgourmetbakery.com

▪ Electrik Maid Bake Shop in Gulfport, 228-388-1014

▪ The Cupcake Connection Cafe in Kiln, http://cupcakeconnection-kilnms.com

▪ Anderson’s Bakery in Pascagoula, www.andersonsbakery.com

▪ Serious Bread Bakery in Bay St. Louis, www.facebook.com/seriousbreadbakery

▪ French Kiss Pastries in Ocean Springs, www.fkpastries.com

▪ Last Minute Sweets in Biloxi, www.lastminutesweets.com

Favorite king cake flavors

We also asked on our Instagram Story (@sunheraldbiloxi) which flavor is the best, and over 2,000 people voted.

Here are the results in order of the most votes: