These are the best king cakes in South Mississippi, according to Sun Herald readers

Pro-tip: If you live on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, giving up sugar or carbs as a New Year’s resolution is a cardinal sin.
Who wants to quit eating bread and sweets when Mardi Gras is just around the corner? Literally.
Carnival always kicks off on Twelfth Night, or Jan. 5 or 6, depending on the year.
Much like New Orleans and Mobile, the Coast is known for their celebration of Carnival with parades, dances, celebrations of parade krewes and their chosen royalty, and — arguably most important — king cake.
Across South Mississippi, bakeries whip up their own versions of the Mardi Gras dessert.
We asked Sun Herald readers to tell us about their favorite king cakes on the Mississippi Coast. We received hundreds of entries, and bakeries from Bay St. Louis to Pascagoula were nominated.
Here are the most popular king cakes, picked by you. But you’ll have to hurry to them all before Lent begins.
Quality Bakery, downtown Gulfport
- An overwhelming number of voters said the bakery’s Bavarian-filled king cake was a must-try.
- Other popular flavors include pecan praline, blueberry cream cheese, strawberry cream cheese and traditional.
Le Bakery, east Biloxi
- One voter said you have to try “all of them.”
- Traditional and strawberry cream cheese received the most nominations.
- Other popular flavors include chocolate and strawberry.
Crazy B’s Coffee & Confections, Pascagoula
- The east Jackson County bakery is popular among Pascagoulans and known for their non-traditional king cake flavors.
- Most popular flavors include tiramisu and turtle.
Cheeky Monkey Cake Company, Gulfport
- The popular Gulfport shop made their last king cakes of the season Thursday, Feb. 28.
- The most popular flavor, voters said, was strawberry cream cheese.
- Cheeky Monkey also makes specialty savory king cakes upon request, including a bacon king cake.
Paul’s Pastry, Picayune
- Many participants said driving to Picayune is worth the trek for a Paul’s king cake.
- The bakery also ships king cakes across the U.S.
- A large number of voters said their mixed berry flavor and “anything with cream cheese” was a must-try.
- Other popular flavors include traditional cinnamon and pecan praline.
Sweet Stuff, Biloxi
- One voter said “all of them” at Sweet Stuff is a must try.
- The most popular flavor among voters was Bavarian.
- Other popular flavors include blueberry and strawberry.
The Donut Shop, Kiln
- It’s located in a quaint shopping center in Hancock County, and locals say you can’t beat the pecan praline.
- Other popular flavors include cinnamon cream cheese and strawberry cream cheese.
Honorable mentions:
- Dolce Bakeshop in Long Beach: Traditional
- Serious Bread in Old Town Bay St. Louis: Traditional
- French Kiss in Ocean Springs: Cream cheese
- Melissa’s Bakery in Orange Grove: Apple, strawberry cream cheese
