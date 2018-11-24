What a list of holiday events awaits the Coast the first weekend of December

When it comes to Christmas, South Mississippi celebrates with pusharattas, boat parades, snowflakes and lights. The celebration is like a parade, with a big push of events the first weekend in December and more holiday fun right up to New Year’s Eve.
Here’s the celebration, South Mississippi style:
Ongoing
▪ Nov. 23-Dec. 30 — Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival at Jones Park, U.S. 90 & 49, Gulfport. See more than 1 million lights on a walking tour or aboard a free heated trolley. Santa’s Big Wheel, Merry Go Round Carousel and other rides and Santa is there through Dec. 23 for visits and photos. Regular admission: Adults, $10; ages 5-12, $5; ages 4 and under, free. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Discounted theme nights, $5: Sunday is School Spirit Night; Monday is Seniors Night; Tuesday is Military and First-Responders Night; and Wednesday is Locals Appreciation Night. Ride tickets are $1. 228-868-5881. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Show ends at 10:30 p.m. (weather permitting).
▪ Nov. 23-Dec. 31 — 36 Days of Christmas & Trains at Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum, 504 Pass Road, Gulfport. Free admission, donations appreciated. Closed Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. 228-284-5731. 5-9 p.m.
▪ Nov. 23-Dec. 31 — Miracle at Hard Rock Casino will also join locations around the country in selling holiday mugs featured on the signature cocktail menu with 10 percent of all sales donated to Action Against Hunger. Hours are 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursdays and 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday.
▪ Nov. 24-Dec. 31 — Snowflakes in the Bay, with lights and decorations throughout Downtown Bay St. Louis & Depot Row, Bay St. Louis. Free. 228-463-9222. Nightly
▪ Through Jan. 6 — Ice skating at Coast Coliseum. Admission for 90-minute sessions is $12, which includes skate rental, while supplies last. Session dates and times vary. Go to mscoastcoliseum.com for details.
▪ Dec. 8-30 — King’s Christmas Light Display at 15324 Three Rivers Road, Biloxi. Free. 6-10 p.m.
▪ Dec. 15-24 — Sounds of the Season Choral Performance by local choral groups at the atrium at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 5-7 p.m.
November
Nov. 25
▪ Holiday Peppermint Pops with the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra at Hancock Performing Arts Center, 7140 Stennis Airport Drive, Kiln. $35 adults, $15 students & military. 228-896-4276. 3 p.m.
▪ The Nutcracker presented by the Gulf Coast Ballet Theater at Beau Rivage Theater, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Tickets start at $10.95. 228-324-6296. 7 p.m.
Nov. 29
▪ Winter WondOHRland at IP Casino Biloxi to benefit Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art. Wine and beverages, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, silent auction, entertainment by Coast Big Band. $75. 6-9 p.m.
Nov. 29-Dec. 2, Dec. 5-9
▪ Walter Anderson Theater Project presents Scrooge the Musical at the Mary C. O’Keefe, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Adults $20, Student/Senior/Military $15, Children 12 and under $10. 228-818-2878.
Nov. 30
▪ Children’s Christmas Parade from the Gruich Center on Howard Avenue to Christmas on the Town Green and the tree lighting. Kids age kindergarten to third grade will ride in hay wagons to see Santa. Free. 228-388-7170 6-8 p.m.
▪ Diamonds and Ice at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort benefits D’Iberville Chapter of Mississippi Centers for Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities. Signature cocktail may contain one of two half carat diamonds. Hors d’oeuvres served around ice sculptures, live entertainment cash bar.Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
▪ Phil Vassar and Lonestar perform their new Christmas song at IP Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $35.
Nov. 30-Dec. 1
▪ Bay Yacht Club Waveland Christmas Bazaar at Bay Waveland Yacht Club, 1 Yacht Club Dr, Bay St Louis. Free. 228-467-9012. Friday 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
▪ Johnny Mathis Christmas concert with special guest star Gary Mule Deer in the Beau Rivage Symphony Series. Tickets start at $59.95. 8 p.m.
Nov. 30-Dec. 2
▪ A Kids Christmas Carol presented by Wings Performing Arts at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Charles Dicken’s classic features young performers and is complete with ghosts and Christmas spirits. $10 Ticket registration: 228-897-6039. Friday-Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
▪ Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus will perform at three locations: Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at Nativity BVM Cathedral, 870 Howard Ave., Biloxi; Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at Ocean Springs First Presbyterian Church, 921 Ocean Ave., Ocean Springs. Dec. 2 at and 3 p.m. at Gulfport First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport.
December
Dec. 1
▪ Holiday Open House at Pascagoula River Audubon Center, Moss Point. Local arts and gifts for sale, crafts for kids, refreshments, trails. Free. 228-475-0825. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪ Christmas in the City, Biloxi with music, Santa, Biloxi pusharatas, vendors, in Downtown Biloxi Art District on Rue Magnolia & Water Streets. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
▪ Christmas by the River, Moss Point Recreation Center, 4400 Denny St, Moss Point. Free. 228-475-7887. Festival starts at 10 a.m. Christmas parade at 3 p.m. Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., Boat parade at 6:15 p.m., followed by fireworks.
▪ Bay St. Louis Christmas Parade in the downtown. Ends at Depot District with Snowflakes and Sugarplums festival. Free. The town is decorated with white lights, poinsettias and decorations. 228-463-9222. Festival 10 a.m. Parade 11 a.m.
▪ Children’s Ornament Workshop at Gallery 782, 773 Jackson Ave., Biloxi. Children make an ornament, meet with Santa and have a treat. Free. 228-436-7782. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
▪ Clay Babies: Christmas Ornaments for kids at Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. Work will be ready to pick up in one week. Pre-registration required. 228-374-5547. 10-11:30 a.m.
▪ Santa’s Workshop and Children’s Walking Parade at D’Iberville Town Green, 10004 Central Ave., D’Iberville. Donation of 1 non-perishable food item. 228-257-9734. noon-5:30 p.m.
▪ Make a Ceramic Magnolia/Poinsettia at Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25. 228-374-5547. 1-3 p.m.
▪ Lights & Lagniappe on the Bayou at Gautier City Hall, 3330 U.S. 90, Gautier. Pet parade, fireworks, children’s craft area, pictures with Santa, outdoor movie, tree lighting. 3 p.m.
▪ Sea Santa Sail-a-Bration waterless boat parade at Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Entertainment, refreshments. Free. 228- 380-6851. 5:30 p.m.
▪ Christmas on the Water Boat Parade on the Biloxi Channel from the Beau Rivage to Golden Nugget casinos. Parade starts at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks.
▪ Ride on Biloxi Schooner in Christmas on Water Boat Parade. Leave from Schooner Pier at 4:30 p.m. Parade is at 6, followed by fireworks. $40 for adults, $25 children 3-12. Tickets: 228-435-6320
▪ Sugar Plum Saturday at 14th Street, Gulfport, in the Hancock Bank Park. Bring camera for free photos with Santa. Gingerbread cookie decorating, train rides, reindeer games, face painting. Christmas Parade passes right by. Free. 3-6:30 p.m.
▪ Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival Parade starts at 24th Avenue and 17th Street and continues into Jones Park at Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival. Parade is free. Festival admission required at Jones Park. 6 p.m.
Dec. 2
▪ Pearlington Christmas Parade starts at Oak Harbor Road and ends at Community Center/Firehouse in Pearlington. Free. 228-342-5441. 1 p.m.
▪ Holiday Tree Gala at Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St Louis. Free. Also flower show from 1-4 p.m.,Santa, refreshments. Free. 228-467-6836. 1-4 p.m.
▪ Christmas Tour of Homes by the Gulfport Civic League. Tour four waterside homes decorated for Christmas. $15. Tickets: 228-424-5833. Benefits children and adults with special needs. 2-5 p.m.
Dec. 4
A Holiday Toast to the Rat Pack & Marilyn at Island View Casino. Tickets start at $15. 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Ocean Springs Tree Lighting with Santa at Marshall Park, downtown Ocean Springs. Free/ 228-875-4236. 6-8 p.m.
Dec. 6-7
Christmas with Aaron Neville at Beau Rivage Casino. Tickets start at $19.95. 8 p.m.
Dec. 7
▪ Christmas in the Pass in Downtown Pass Christian with tree lighting, Santa parade, music, food, arts and gifts. 5-9 p.m.
▪ Downtown for the Holiday, hosted by Pascagoula Main Street in Downtown Pascagoula. Free. 228-219-1114. 5:30-9 p.m.
▪ Christmas at Jackson County at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Fine Arts Auditorium, Gautier. Featuring the Jackson County Campus Concert Choir and the vocal ensemble JC Voices. Free. A $5 donation for pre-sale tickets supports the choir and includes prime seating and refreshments. 228-497-7707. 7 p.m.
Dec. 7-8
Holiday Open House at businesses in downtown Ocean Springs. 9 a.m. Friday, Saturday 4 p.m.
Dec. 8
▪ Christmas on the Avenue at Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Free admission. Santa breakfast is 8-11 a.m. And is $5 for adults and $3 for children. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ International Christmas Festival & Pastry Sale at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 255 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi. Free. 228-831-5820. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Escatawpa Christmas Parade begins at M&M Bank Parking Lot and ends at Escatawpa Elementary School. Trophies will be awarded. 228-475-0415.
▪ Christmas in Mississippi movie that was filmed in Gulfport will be shown at Fishbone Alley in downtown Gulfport. Christmas party begins at 5:30 p.m. and the movie at 6:30 p.m. Ugly Sweater contest. Free movie.
▪ Christmas on the Bayou boat parade at Bayou Bernard, Gulfport. Free. 6 p.m.
▪ Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Holiday Show at Island View Casino. Tickets are $30. 8 p.m.
Dec. 8-9
The Nutcracker presented by Ballet Theater South at Hancock Performing Arts Center, 7140 Stennis Airport Road, Kiln. 228-822-0490. Saturday 7:30 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m.
Dec. 9
Make a Wind Chime while sipping cocktails and enjoying appetizers at Scarlet Pearl Casino. Tickets are $40. 2 p.m.
Dec. 11-15
Holiday Open House in the shopping promenade at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, includes window displays, artisans and vendors. 888-750-7111. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dec. 14
Ocean Springs Chorale presents Home for the Holidays Concert at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. General admission $15. Members $10. Age 10 and under $5. 228-818-2878. 7 p.m.
Dec. 14-15
Brandon Bennett performs “An Elvis My Way Christmas” at IP Casino. Tickets start at $14. 8 p.m.
Dec. 15
▪ Breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus at Beauvoir, the Jefferson Davis Home & Presidential Library, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $15 for children; $5 for adults. 228-388-4400. 9 a.m.-noon
▪ Ice Skating Brunch with Santa at Mississippi Coast Coliseum, 2350 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi. $12 includes skate rental. 228-594-3700. Brunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 90 minutes of skating starts at 1, 3:30, 6 & 8:30 p.m.
▪ Christmas in the ‘Bouffa Lighted Boat Parade at Your Mama’z House, 12056 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi. 228-261-1937. Free to view, $35 boat registration. 5-11 p.m.
▪ Smith Family Christmas concert at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $20 non-members. 228-818-2878. 7 p.m.
Dec. 15-16, 19-27
▪ Christmas Dreams show on ice at Beau Rivage. Tickets start at $12.95. Package of four is $40 (code: Christmas) or four for $30 for military. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Dec. 16
▪ Special Santa Brunch at BR Prime at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi. $65 per person, $25 for children 3-12. Children 2 and under eat free. 888-750-7111. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪ Charnley-Norwood Christmas Open House. The home at 509 E. Beach Drive, Ocean Springs was designed by Louis Sullivan and Frank Lloyd Wright. Wear soft-bottom shoes (no heels). Free. 1-4 p.m.
▪ Gingerbread House Family Decorating Workshop at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $35 per family. 228-897-6039.2-4 p.m.
▪ The Nutcracker is presented by Mississippi Ballet Academy at IP Casino. Russian ballet dancers and choreographers. Local dancers are Piper Lind and Christian Delery. Tickets start at $15. 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 16-20
Photos with Santa at The Buffet at Beau Rivage, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. (888) 750-7111. 5-9 p.m.
Dec. 19-22
Christmas at Beauvoir, The Jefferson Davis Home, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Lighted gardens, carolers, dancers, Christmas reenactment of a camp. Refreshments. $12.50 adults, $10 Military & Seniors, $7.50 children (6-18), under 6 free. 228-388-4400. 5-8 p.m.
Dec. 20
Songs & Stories Christmas Show at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. 228-818-2878. 7 p.m.
Dec. 21
▪ Kids Street Christmas at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Avenue, Gulfport. Included with museum admission. 228-897-6039. 5:30-8 p.m.
▪ The Coast Big Band Holiday Show at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Reserved Seating: Members $15. Non-members: $20. 228-818-2878. 7:30 p.m.
▪ Cirque Musica Holiday presents “Wonderland,” featuring the cast of Cirque Musica together with holiday songs performed at IP Casino by a live symphony orchestra. Tickets start $54. 8 p.m.
Dec. 22
Jewel’s Handmade Holiday Tour with Atz, Atz Lee and Nikos Kilcher. Tickets start at $55. 8 p.m.
Dec. 23
Biloxi Visitors Center Holiday open House, 1050 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Shopping, refreshments, children’s activities, pictures with Santa, tour train rides to visit with Santa. Free. 228-374-3105 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
