Ready for Christmas already? Coast casinos have a stacked holiday lineup of events

Christmas-crazed Coastians rejoice! South Mississippi casinos have already planned a variety of holiday fun for those wanting to make an early game plan.
Hard Rock Casino Biloxi is the only place in the state and one of about 80 locations worldwide where Miracle, a Christmas-themed pop-up bar, will serve festive drinks this holiday season.
From the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, drinks like “Run Run Rudolph, “Bad Santa” and a “Snowball Old Fashioned” will be featured Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights in Boogie Nights nightclub. It will be decked out for the holidays with nostalgia Christmas decor during the promotion that benefits Action Against Hunger.
All cocktails
will be served in Cocktail Kingdom
®
’s
custom
Miracle glass
ware, from mugs to coup
e
s, highball
s
and rocks glasses.
Many locations
will have these items available for purchase with Miracle donating 10% of select glassware
sales to Action Against Hunger
–
making the perfect gift teeps on giving.
IP Casino Resort in Biloxi is where country music star Phil Vassar and country band Lonestar will launch their national Not So Silent Night Tour on Nov. 30. The audience will hear them sing their top hits and favorite holiday songs, and the highlight will be a performance of a new Christmas song they co-wrote.
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino presents a season of Christmas Dreams, with performances by professional ice skaters, singers and cirque performers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Christmas with Martina McBride, Johnny Mathis, Aaron Neville and local performers are all on the calendar.
Those who want to treat the family to a concert or give tickets as a gift need to start shopping early. The most popular Christmas concerts, like Martina McBride’s Christmas symphony concert, are nearly sold out.
All the Coast casinos dress up for the holidays and put out a gala spread of holiday dinners and buffets. They also have Christmas promotions for frequent players. Wednesdays in November, Boomtown Biloxi players can earn points from 4-9 p.m. to get limited edition Biloxi Christmas Village giveaways. Four of the city’s most iconic landmarks are featured.
Hollywood Gulf Coast in Bay St. Louis is one of five Crescent City Christmas Village pieces players can get Wednesdays and Sundays through Dec. 5. The promotion is 1-5 p.m. Sunday and 4-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Holiday events at the casinos include:
▪ Nov. 23 — Martina McBride “The Joy of Christmas 2018 at Beau Rivage Casino with the Mississippi Gulf Coast symphony.” Part of the Beau Rivage Symphony Series. Tickets start at $74.95 and are nearly sold out. 8 p.m.
▪ Nov. 23-Dec. 31 — Miracle at Hard Rock Casino will also join locations around the country in selling holiday mugs featured on the signature cocktail menu with 10 percent of all sales donated to Action Against Hunger. Hours are 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursdays and 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday.
▪ Nov. 25 — The Nutcracker presented by Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Theater at Beau Rivage. Tickets start at $10.95. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
▪ Nov. 30 — Phil Vassar and Lonestar perform their new Christmas song at IP Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $35.
▪ Nov. 30-Dec. 1 — Johnny Mathis Christmas concert with special guest star Gary Mule Deer in the Beau Rivage Symphony Series. Tickets start at $59.95. 8 p.m.
▪ Dec. 4 — A Holiday Toast to the Rat Pack & Marilyn at Island View Casino. Tickets start at $15. 8 p.m.
▪ Dec. 6-7 — Christmas with Aaron Neville at Beau Rivage Casino. Tickets start at $19.95. 8 p.m.
▪ Dec. 8 — Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Holiday Show at Island View Casino. Tickets are $30. 8 p.m.
▪ Dec. 9 — Make a Wind Chime while sipping cocktails and enjoying appetizers at Scarlet Pearl Casino. Tickets are $40. 2 p.m.
▪ Dec. 11-15 — Holiday Open House in the Beau Rivage shopping promenade includes window displays, artisans and vendors. 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
▪ Dec. 14-15 — Brandon Bennett performs “An Elvis My Way Christmas” at IP Casino. Tickets start at $14. 8 p.m.
▪ Dec. 14-24 — New this year, sounds of the season performed by local choral groups and instrumentalists at the Beau Rivage atrium from 5-7 p.m. each night
▪ Dec. 15-16 — Christmas Dreams show on ice at Beau Rivage. Tickets start at $12.95. Package of four are $40 (code: Christmas) or four for $30 for military. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
▪ Dec. 16 — The Nutcracker is presented by Mississippi Ballet Academy at IP Casino. Russian ballet dancers and choreographers for the show are Oksana Kozhanova and Stanislav Ivanov and local dancers are Piper Lind and Christian Delery. Tickets start at $15. 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
▪ Dec. 21 — Cirque Musica Holiday presents “Wonderland,” featuring the cast of Cirque Musica together with holiday songs performed at IP Casino by a live symphony orchestra. Tickets start $54. 8 p.m.
▪ Dec. 22 — Jewel’s Handmade Holiday Tour with Atz, Atz Lee and Nikos Kilcher. Tickets start at $55. 8 p.m.
Fun arrangements of classic holiday songs in Big Bad Voodoo Daddy style include:
Jingle Bells, Santa Claus
Is Coming to Town
,
and
Winter Wonderland. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
is “Andrew’s Sisters”
meets the blues, and the just as classic
Heat Miser
song transports listeners back to another beloved holiday
special. The band rips through Chuck Berry’s
Run, Run Rudolph
,
Lou Rawls’
Merry Christmas Baby
,
and
slows things down for Elvis Presley’s
Blue Christmas
.
Detours to New Orleans for
Frosty the Snowman,
and
to the Caribbean for the Calypso
A Party for Santa,
keep things interesting. The band takes a moment to
reflect on the beauty and spirituality of the holidays with their moving arrangement of
We Three Kings.
