Blue Angels soar into Biloxi this week. Here's everything you need to know.

A video of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels roaring down the beach in Pensacola, where the pilots performed in their hometown last weekend, will convince those who plan to attend the free Biloxi airshow this weekend they need to watch near the water.
The Great Lawn at Harrah’s Gulf Coast is airshow central for the two “Blues Over Biloxi” shows on Saturday and Sunday, July 21-22. Thousands more spectators will watch from the beaches, the Biloxi Bay Bridge and from boats that will be allowed to anchor outside the no-fly zone.
Here are the updated details you need to know to take part in the festival and see the show:
▪ Gates open at 9 a.m. both days at the Great Lawn at Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino, 95 Beach Blvd. (U.S. 90) in East Biloxi, where activities and the Food Truck Rally will be centered.
▪ Admission is free
▪ VIP tickets will be available only at the airshow entrance beginning at 9 a.m. both days. Tickets are $30 per person and $10 for children under age 12 and include shade tents, water, ice and access to restrooms in the VIP area for about 300 people each day.
▪ The aerial show runs from 1-4 p.m. both days, and spectators will see military flyovers, a Saturday only performance by the AeroShell Aerobatic Team, a Coast Guard helicopter rescue and other events. The Blue Angels will fly for about 40 minutes at the end of each day as the grand finale.
▪ Best viewing will be at The Great Lawn. Anywhere along the beaches of South Mississippi people are likely to see the Blue Angels practicing on Friday and flying on Saturday and Sunday.
▪ Boaters will be allowed to watch the show from the water. The Coast Guard will clearly mark the restricted area where boats aren’t allowed. Boats and spectators will not be allowed in the marked security perimeter on and near portions of Deer Island from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and from 12:30-5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
▪ Refreshments will be available at the Food Truck Rally on The Great Lawn. Mark Boyd, head of project development for David Schultz Airshows, said they also will have trailers and food tents serving everything from burgers and carnival foods to gourmet selections. Spectators can bring water but no coolers or outside food or beverages. Harrah’s will have beer tents on site and The Blind Tiger restaurant, with its decks overlooking the Great Lawn, will be serving food and beverages.
▪ Vendors will be showing and selling cars, boats, souvenir T-shirts, sunglasses and woodworking
▪ Allowed at The Great Lawn are blankets and chairs, along with personal umbrellas for shade but no large beach umbrellas or tents. They generally are permitted at the South Mississippi beaches. For security purposes, backpacks will be subject to search. Bring sunscreen and hats.
▪ Pets will not be allowed, with the exception of service animals.
▪ Traffic and parking will be less of a challenge for those who arrive early, officials say. Biloxi Police have established a traffic plan that begins at 7 a.m. each day and parking areas will be designated. Individuals who own lots in East Biloxi also will be selling spaces for airshow parking. Handicapped parking will be at the Margaritaville parking area adjacent to The Great Lawn.
▪ After party both days, sponsored by The Blind Tiger restaurant, will have bands performing immediately after the airshow so people can enjoy music while airshow traffic clears.
