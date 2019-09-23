Miranda Lambert is bringing her ‘Wildcard’ tour to Biloxi’s Coast Coliseum

Miranda Lambert shines bright at Off the Rails festival The Texas native was among the country music stars who performed last weekend at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Texas native was among the country music stars who performed last weekend at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

What a week for country music fans Coast, with two of the industry’s biggest stars set to take the stage in Biloxi early next year — plus the possibility of another major act coming in early 2020.

Last week, Jason Aldean released dates for his new “We Back Tour” at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on March 6.

A few days later, Miranda Lambert announced her “Wildcard Tour” will start in Tupelo Jan. 16, followed by a stop at the Coast Coliseum on Friday, Jan. 17.

“It’s a good week, no question about it,” said Matt McDonnell, executive director of the Coliseum. His staff has been working on getting the two country music stars for quite awhile, he said.

Tickets went on sale for Aldean over the weekend and were really good, he said. “We’re on track to sell out the building.”

He expects an announcement in mid-October on when tickets for Lambert’s concert go on sale. She’ll appear with special guest the Randy Rogers Band.

Billboard reports Lambert’s seventh studio album “Wildcard” is set to be released Nov. 1 by RCA Nashville/Vanner, and was preceded by lead single “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

She hasn’t performed on the Coast since the “Certified Platinum” Tour stopped at the Coliseum in 2015.

McDonnell said he’s hoping to soon announce another major artist coming to the Coast Coliseum in the first three months of 2020.

“Upgrades to the facility in 20210 are helping us attract more shows again,” he said. A new $408,000 roof on the Coliseum is just the start, he said.

“Shows have gotten bigger,” he said, and a new rigging grid will make it easier for production companies to get in and out in a day, he said.

A new VIP lounge being added next year will generate more revenue, he said. Although these improvements won’t be complete by these two shows, “As least they know that it’s coming,” he said.