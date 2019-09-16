Jason Aldean’s new tour is making 2 stops in Mississippi, and one is on the Coast

Jason Aldean performs “When She Says Baby” in Macon Country music singer Jason Aldean performs one of his hits, talks about recording the song's video in Sanford Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Country music singer Jason Aldean performs one of his hits, talks about recording the song's video in Sanford Stadium.

Country music star Jason Aldean is coming back to Biloxi.

He announced dates for his new “We Back Tour” on Monday, and the Mississippi Coast Coliseum is on the list.

He’ll perform on March 6, 2020, with special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

The tour also stops at nearby cities Lafayette, La., on March 5 and in Tupelo on March 7.

Aldean was last on the Coast in 2018 for the Crawfish Music Festival.

Last week, he released a new single also called “We Back.” It’s the first one off his ninth album, called “9,” scheduled for release in November.

The Macon, Georgia, native has had 19 songs reach No. 1 on country music charts, including “Big Green Tractor,” “Night Train,” and “Fly Over States.”