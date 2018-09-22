From ‘Shameless’ star to ‘Kardashians’ creator, these are the celebrities with Coast ties

If you watch “Shameless,” you might have a love-hate relationship with Frank Gallagher, the alcoholic patriarch of arguably the most dysfunctional and entertaining family on TV in 2018.
But did you know that William H. Macy, who plays one of the leading roles in the show, has ties to the Mississippi Gulf Coast?
Macy is just one of many celebrities, musicians, athletes and writers with ties to South Mississippi.
- Robin Roberts is a Pass Christian native and host on “Good Morning America.” She is a celebrated author and proud Mississippian. She often comes home to the Coast for events, or to have a good po-boy. Roberts is an outspoken member of the LGBTQ community and denounced Mississippi’s “religious freedom” law.
- Tig Notaro may not live on the Coast, but she calls Pass Christian home. Much of her family still lives in the Coast, and she married her partner, Stephanie Allynne, in 2015 on the beach in the Pass.
- William H. Macy’s mother graduated from Pascagoula High School and he has written into scripts fond memories of vising his Grandmother Overstreet in Pascagoula.
- “Vampire Diaries” star Ian Somerhalder is from southern Louisiana, but his brother Bob Somerhalder lives in Waveland. Ian Somerhalder often visits the Mississippi Coast.
- “Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum lived in Pascagoula and Gautier when he was a child. His bodyguard, Roger Caplinger, owns Buoy’s Bar in Bay St. Louis.
- Long jumper Brittney Reese is from Gulfport and is a 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympic gold medalist. She keeps close eye on the Coast and often tweets about news and other events happening in her hometown. She recently had a very public Twitter battle with Cardi B.
- Brett Favre is a Pass Christian native and grew up in the Kiln. He attended Hancock High School. He also wore jorts before it was cool.
- Jessica Alba lived in Biloxi with her parents when her younger brother, Joshua Alba, was born in 1982. The Albas lived on the Coast for three years.
- Eric Roberts, brother to Julia Roberts, was born in Biloxi and was known for playing edgy characters like Mafioso in “The Dark Knight.” He grew up in Atlanta.
- The Band Perry, a trio of siblings named Kimberly, Reid and Neil Perry, has grandparents in Gulfport. Their father, Dr. Steve Perry, is a pediatrician who grew up in Moss Point.
- Three Doors Down formed in Escatawpa before being plummeted into the spotlight with hit single “Kryptonite.” The band played at Trump’s inauguration. Former bassist Todd Harrell is currently in jail in Jackson County on drug charges. Guitarist Matt Roberts died of a drug overdose.
- Singer/songwriter Leland was born in Biloxi and lived in Ocean Springs and his real name is Brett McLaughlin. He has written songs for many musicians, including Troye Sivan, Daya and Selena Gomez. He’s also executive producer of the soundtrack to the new Netflix movie “Sierra Burgess is a Loser.”
- Jimmy Buffett was born in Pascagoula and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi. The singer and business man signed his first record deal in 1973.
- Michael Grimm, raised in Waveland, is a singer who won the $1 million prize in the fifth season of “America’s Got Talent.” He used some of his prize money to build his grandparents a home in Diamondhead.
- Jesmyn Ward of DeLisle won the National Book Award for fiction in 2011 and an Alex Award in 2012 for Salvage the Bones. The celebrated author is also a MacArthur Foundation Genius Grant winner.
- U.S. Poet Lauterate Natasha Tretheway was born in Gulfport. She won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry for “Native Guard.”
- Toni Seawright of Moss Point was the first black Miss Mississippi and went on the land a part in “The Wiz” on Broadway.
- Kathleen Koch, a former CNN correspondent and author, is from Bay St. Louis.
- Sarah Frigo of Bay St. Louis is a fashion model who has appeared in Italian Vogue and has modeled for Timberland and Ethan Allen. Her father is Gulfport orthodontist Chris Frigo.
- Jonathan Murray of Gulfport is credited with inventing the modern reality television genre with the launch of MTV’s “The Real World” in 1992. He’s also helped create “Project Runway” and “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (formely Chris Jackson) is from Gulfport and played nine years in the NBA.
- Phoenix Suns basketball star Devin Booker graduated from Moss Point High and played at the University of Kentucky.
Did we miss anyone? Send us an email and let us know.
