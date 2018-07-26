Robin Roberts is home on the Coast and has reason to celebrate

There’s no place like home.
“Good Morning America” host and author Robin Roberts, a Pass Christian native, was back on the Coast on Thursday, and she’s been posting all about her trip on Instagram.
Roberts, a cancer survivor and author of “Everybody’s Got Something,” is known to enjoy a po-boy at Pirate’s Cove when she’s home, but on this trip, there’s cause for celebration.
Roberts and her siblings will travel to New Orleans to celebrate her 13th anniversary with partner Amber Laign, she said on Instagram.
Since returning home, Roberts also visited her sister Dorthy Roberts’ store, Robin’s Nest, on Davis Avenue and posted photos from the Pass Chamber’s Christmas in July event.
“There’s something special and comforting about waking up in your childhood home,” Roberts posted Thursday.
Roberts, a cancer survivor, often comes home to the Coast and keeps up with what’s happening in South Mississippi. When controversial House Bill 1523 was passed into law, making it legal for businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ people based on religious preference, Roberts decried the bill.
“It hurts my soul,” she said in a public statement.
Keep up with Roberts’ travels across South Mississippi here.
Comments