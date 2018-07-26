Television host Robin Roberts serves as the master of ceremonies during a ceremony to celebrate the life of former Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt, Thursday, July 14, 2016, in Knoxville, Tenn. Summitt died June 28 at the age of 64.
Television host Robin Roberts serves as the master of ceremonies during a ceremony to celebrate the life of former Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt, Thursday, July 14, 2016, in Knoxville, Tenn. Summitt died June 28 at the age of 64. Mark Humphrey AP
Television host Robin Roberts serves as the master of ceremonies during a ceremony to celebrate the life of former Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt, Thursday, July 14, 2016, in Knoxville, Tenn. Summitt died June 28 at the age of 64. Mark Humphrey AP

Hancock County

Robin Roberts is home on the Coast and has reason to celebrate

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

July 26, 2018 02:31 PM

Pass Christian

There’s no place like home.

“Good Morning America” host and author Robin Roberts, a Pass Christian native, was back on the Coast on Thursday, and she’s been posting all about her trip on Instagram.

Roberts, a cancer survivor and author of “Everybody’s Got Something,” is known to enjoy a po-boy at Pirate’s Cove when she’s home, but on this trip, there’s cause for celebration.

Roberts and her siblings will travel to New Orleans to celebrate her 13th anniversary with partner Amber Laign, she said on Instagram.

Since returning home, Roberts also visited her sister Dorthy Roberts’ store, Robin’s Nest, on Davis Avenue and posted photos from the Pass Chamber’s Christmas in July event.

“There’s something special and comforting about waking up in your childhood home,” Roberts posted Thursday.

Roberts, a cancer survivor, often comes home to the Coast and keeps up with what’s happening in South Mississippi. When controversial House Bill 1523 was passed into law, making it legal for businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ people based on religious preference, Roberts decried the bill.

“It hurts my soul,” she said in a public statement.

Keep up with Roberts’ travels across South Mississippi here.

ABC TV anchor Robin Roberts explains that something she learned from her mother encouraged her to share her struggle with cancer. She said her mother told her to be the voice for those who didn't have the same resources she did.

By

  Comments  