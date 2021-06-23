Gucci Mane will headline Black Beach Weekend fest as Coliseum sells most tickets ever

Biloxi Black Beach Weekend on Wednesday announced the first headliner for the Summer Beach Festival, created after COVID-19 canceled the annual spring break event.

Gucci Mane, a Grammy-nominated Atlanta rapper and record executive, will perform at the Saturday night concert, which is typically the weekend’s main event.

The concert will be at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

This past Saturday, the Coliseum hosted another hip hop concert that grossed the highest ticket sales ever for the Coliseum, Director Matt McDonnell said on Facebook.

“It surpassed the likes of Pavarotti, Cher, Elton, and the Eagles,” McDonnell said, and it was a milestone in his 35-year career at the venue.

The headliner was rap artist Lil Baby, who has had songs reach the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.

Both Gucci Mane and Lil Baby are known for a subgenre of hip hop called trap music that started in Atlanta and the South. Gucci Man debuted his first album in 2005 and had his first number one single on the Hot 100 with “Black Beatles,” a collaboration with Tupelo, Mississippi, natives Rae Sremmurd.

More performance artists will be announced soon for the Summer Beach Festival, Biloxi Black Beach Weekend said on Facebook.

Tickets go on sale July 2 at Ticketmaster.com.