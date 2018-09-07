Cher’s Biloxi concert will take Super Bowl weekend to the next level

There’s no reason to “turn back time” if you’re Cher fan on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The Academy Award-winning singer, who has also won a Grammy, an Emmy and three Golden Globes, returns to the the Coast for a Super Bowl Weekend show at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
She played Biloxi twice on her epic Farewell Tour, and now Cher returns on Super Bowl weekend as the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino presents her “Here We Go Again Tour.”
Tickets to the Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, show go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at Ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available through Live Nation a day ahead, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 13. The passcode for pre-sale is BESTNIGHT.
The American portion of the tour is exclusive to MGM Resorts International, including the Beau Rivage.
This latest tour is the seventh for the 72-year-old performer, known for her lavish costumes and elaborate shows, and kicks off Sept. 26 in Australia. It’s in support of latest album “Dancing Queen,” which features her covering songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA. The album drops Sept. 28.
Cher’s concert will add to a packed Super Bowl weekend in South Mississippi, as legal sports betting started in Mississippi on Aug. 1.
Close to 10,000 fans crowded into the Coast Coliseum to see Cher on Oct. 18, 2003, on her first pass during her Farewell Tour that stretched from 2003-05. She returned less than a year later on Aug. 14, 2004.
Her career on stage and movies has spanned more than 50 years, including a role in the recent summer hit “Mama Mia: Here We Go Again.” Cher’s hits include “Strong Enough,” “I Found Someone,” “I Got You Babe,” with then-husband with Sonny Bono, and “If I Could Turn Back Time.”
