WATCH: East Central’s Tony Brown puts up stunning lift

East Central running back Tony Brown showed off his speed on the football field with a huge junior campaign, but he showed Friday with an impressive lift that he also features plenty of power.
The 5-foot-9, 183-pound Brown cleaned 315 pounds at the end of a powerlifting workout at the school in Hurley.
“I’m telling you, he’s a freak,” said Seth Smith, who is the East Central football and powerlifting coach. “He got to 300 two months ago and wanted to try 315 today, and he got it. That’s extremely rare, impressive for a kid his size.”
Brown was one of the nation’s leading rushers as a junior, running 364 times for 3,317 yards and 41 touchdowns.
He showed again today that he is a standout on the East Central powerlifting team and will compete in the 181-pound weight class at the Class 4A state meet in Jackson on April 14.
His East Central teammates crowded around him Friday after the lift to celebrate.
“We weren’t even maxing,” Smith said. “We were at the end of the workout and he wanted to try it, and wow. To me, that just shows how explosive he is. That’s a true indicator of how strong he is.”
Brown has deadlifted 540 pounds and can bench 325.
Brown has been clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.48 seconds.
Three other East Central athletes will compete in the state meet – sophomore Ryan Evans (198 pounds), junior Kody Humphrey (148) and Chandler Scott (132).
