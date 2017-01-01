MDMR officials oppose proposed changes to NOAA shark regulations

4:09 How to filet a flounder Pause

1:41 USM hopes to turn oysters into gold

2:44 Casino operators look back and ahead at Coast industry

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:13 Meridian wins Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

2:56 Ocean Springs family going global to save 2-year-old Willow Cannan