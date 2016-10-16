Gulfport security guard fishes for fun

Fishing remains a high priority in Bill Wright’s life.
The Gulfport resident recently made one of his biggest catches at Gulfport Lake. Last month, Wright caught a 9½-pound largemouth bass.
But it’s not the biggest catch for the Harrison County Courthouse security guard. A few years ago, he caught a 10½-pound largemouth bass in Gulfport Lake. This year, Wright estimated he has caught more than 100 fish.
“Fishing is my favorite pastime,” Wright said. “I love bass fishing because they always put up a good fight. Gulfport Lake is one of my favorite fishing spots. I also love fishing at the Kremer Marina.”
But Wright’s fishing in Gulfport is delayed. Last week, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality notified the public the Industrial Seaway and Bayou Bernard from U.S. 49 to the mouth of Gulfport Lake is unsafe for fishing because of breaks in two pressurized sewer lines.
MDEQ said people should avoid fishing in those areas until the contact advisory is lifted.
Wright, who fishes on weekends, has a simple formula.
“After I catch the fish, I usually turn them loose,” Wright said. “If the fish is injured, I take them home.”
Wright learned how to fish from his stepmother, Mary Wright, at the age of 8 in Whiteville, North Carolina. He caught fish with a cane pole in the Carolina coastal area.
In 2001, Wright arrived on the Mississippi Coast as a truck driver for J.B. Hunt Transportation, which is based in Little Rock, Arkansas. He worked several years for Harrison County Supervisor Windy Swetman III.
