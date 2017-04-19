Gulfport resident being inducted into exclusive Saints Superfan club

Think you’re a New Orleans Saints “super fan?” You likely don’t have an official membership card — but Bill Campbell does.
On April 27, Campbell, a Gulfport resident known as “Who Dat Aficionado,” will be inducted into the Big Easy Mafia, an official Saints superfan group.
According to Big Easy Mafia founder Erick Englehardt, Campbell is the only Mississippian in the group. He’ll be inducted alongside Mario Gutierrez, who goes by the Saints alias “DaKrewesader.”
Campbell retired to the Gulf Coast in 2010, which is when his fandom flourished. He later picked up his alter ego, “Who Dat Aficionado,” due to his love of the Saints and his equal passion for cigars. He can be seen at games wearing a Goorin Brothers hat, glasses and a golden Saints-themed jacket.
There’s a lot that surrounds “Who Dat Aficionado,” but Campbell said there’s never a dull moment — especially when he’s around other Saints fans.
“You should see the kids,” he said. “People will come up to you and be happy as can be. ‘Can I get a picture? Can I get a picture?’”
“... It’s one thing to be a fan. But it’s another thing to be a super fan.”
The party on April 27 will coincide with a Saints draft party, hosted at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Veterans Blvd. in Metairie, Louisiana. The Big Easy Mafia will provide giveaways, entertainment and raffles, including a copy of the Saints Superfan book, “Fan-tastic Saints.”
Proceeds from the event will be donated to Autism Speaks, Englehardt said.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
