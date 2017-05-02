Brewers prospect Jorge Lopez back in stellar 2015 form

After a bumpy 2016, Jorge Lopez has been sparkling early on this season for the Biloxi Shuckers.

Lopez split the 2016 campaign between Triple-A Colorado Springs and Double-A Biloxi, finishing with a 3-11 record and 5.78 ERA.

Lopez pitched better when he was sent back to Biloxi for his final eight starts last year, putting up a 3.97 ERA and 2-4 record. But there was still reason to be concerned with his 6.81 ERA in 17 appearances at Triple-A.

This season, Lopez has reverted back to his dominant form from 2015 when he was the Milwaukee Brewers' Minor League Pitcher of the Year, earning a late call-up to the big leagues. He was 12-5 with a 2.26 ERA in 25 starts at Biloxi that season, striking out 137 and walking 52.

A look at the numbers reveals that Lopez has actually been sharper this season than he was during his breakout 2015 campaign.

He is 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA in five starts. In 26 innings, he has 30 strikeouts compared to just four walks. Since giving up four earned runs in his start against Pensacola on April 13, Lopez has allowed one earned run over his last 14 innings.

His 30 strikeouts are tied for fifth-best in the pitcher-friendly Southern League and his WHIP of 0.81 is the fourth best in the league.

Lopez, who has a fastball that can reach the upper 90's, used winter ball in his native Puerto Rico to try to regain his form from 2015.

He admits to trying to be “too perfect” during the 2016 season.

“This year, I'm more trusting my delivery,” Lopez said Monday during a phone interview. “As soon as I got (to Biloxi) last year, I started feeling much better. But it wasn't until I got to winter ball in Puerto Rico (that he made significant progress).”

WBC stint

Lopez also benefited from a two-week stint with the Puerto Rico's national team in the World Baseball Classic. He made two starts in the WBC, including a 4-3 win over the Netherlands in the semifinals in Los Angeles. He finished with a 1-0 record and 3.86 ERA in 7 innings.

“I've been playing hard and having fun every day. That's kind of the way we played in those two weeks,” Lopez said. “That's something that was unbelievable for me and I'll never forget.”

Lopez has been at his best while working under Shuckers pitching coach Chris Hook, who has helped Lopez put up a combined record of 16-10 in 37 starts at Biloxi. On every other level of the Brewers' minor league system, Lopez is a combined 19-29 with an ERA north of 5.00.

“Since my first time with him in 2015, he's always pushed me,” Lopez said. “He's a hardworking coach who loves working with us every day. I really enjoy the philosophy of all Brewers coaches.”

Lopez appears on pace to make the climb back to Milwaukee, but he'll have to continue to prove himself with each start.

“I'm going to stay with what I'm doing,” Lopez said. “I'm not going to change. It doesn't matter if I get a call up. I'm just going to try to help my team no matter what. That's my goal right now. It doesn't matter where I am. I'll be the best teammate guy and I'll try to be the best pitcher when I take the mound.”

Team numbers

The Shuckers rank second in the Southern League with a team ERA of 2.88. Pensacola has a healthy lead on the rest of the league with a team ERA of 2.13.

Some of Biloxi’s best pitching performances have come out of the bullpen, including closer Matt Ramsey, who has a 1.74 ERA and six saves in 11 appearances.

Five other relievers have an ERA below 2.00 – Nick Ramirez (1.59), Josh Uhen (0.00), Preston Gainey (0.00), Taylor Williams (1.54) and Bubba Derby (1.59).