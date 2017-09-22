Harrison Central pulls off stunning OT win vs Pascagoula

Sun Herald sports reporter Patrick Magee talks to St. Martin coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead and linebacker Kenny Williams about preparations going into the region 4-6A opener against rival Gulfport this football Friday. Also featured this week is the Biloxi/D'Iberville game.
Sun Herald sports reporter Patrick Ochs talks to Long Beach quarterback Cade Crosby about his team's upcoming game against Greene County this football Friday. Also, Patrick Magee looks at East Central's game against Hazlehurst.
Hancock High’s running game, including three touchdowns from Blake Comeaux, was more than Gautier could handle while the Hawks defense kept Gautier quarterback Kameron Kincaid and his offense out of the end zone for a 24-0.