Resurrection claims 1st win behind Blake Porter’s big game

The Resurrection football team came to life Friday night, ending a four-game losing streak to begin the season.
Senior quarterback Blake Porter threw three touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 21-2 win in Gautier over Northlake Christian of Covington, Louisiana.
The RCS defense played its best game of the season with Northlake's only 2 points coming on a safety following an RCS fumble in the end zone.
"The defensive line set the tone early," RCS head coach Scott Sisson said. "We've had a bunch of guys out and we had a handful come back.
"The defense actually got a shutout. The best way to put it is the defensive line disrupted their backfield all night."
Porter threw for about 180 yards while junior running back Terrance Spivery hit the 100-yard mark.
Porter threw two touchdowns to tight end Cade Hinman and also hit Ty Tinger on a 46-yard touchdown toss.
"I can see a sense of urgency from the guys that we haven't seen all year," Sisson said. "We've had six or seven out every week. This week, I only had two out. That helped with depth. We didn't run out of gas in the fourth quarter like we've been doing."
Resurrection (1-4) will host Sacred Heart (3-2) at Gautier on Friday to begin Region 4-1A competition.
