St. Stanislaus rocks Pearl River Central

St. Stanislaus bounced back into the win column Friday with a decisive 35-0 win over visiting Pearl River Central.
Quarterback Jake Greer was a catalyst for the Rockachaws (2-2), pushing SSC ahead 21-0 in the first half on a 23-yard touchdown strike to Dallas Payne and scoring runs of 5 and 11 yards.
Running back Andrew Trapani added touchdown runs of 1 and 10 yards and finished with 75 yards on 15 carries.
Greer added 130 yards rushing on eight carries. He also completed 14 of 17 passes for 181 yards.
PRC (0-4) opens Region 4-5A play next Friday against Long Beach in Carriere. SSC will host Madison-Ridgeland Academy.
