Ocean Springs’ Chino Gonzalez scores first professional goal

It took about a month, but Raul “Chino” Gonzalez has his first professional goal.
The Ocean Springs native and new Richmond Kickers midfielder scored in Sunday against the Rochester Rhinos.
In the 45th minute, Gonzalez paced off a free kick and booted the ball over a line of defenders and past the sprawling Rhinos keeper nearside.
“Got him by surprise,” Gonzalez posted on his Instagram page.
Raul Gonzalez makes it look easy!@RichmondKickers even things at one on the Free Kick#ROCvRIC pic.twitter.com/KkOhrVMuvQ— USL (@USL) May 21, 2017
Gonzalez’s goal evened the score in what turned out to be a 1-1 decision.
The game was Gonzalez’s third with the Kickers and his second start.
The former Greyhound and Memphis Tigers product had a busy offseason. He was a trialist for Minnesota United and the Philadelphia Union in the MLS before ultimately signing with the Kickers.
“It feels great. I’m living out my dream and moving forward with my passion for the sport knowing I can wake up and doing what I love every day is a very exciting moment,” Gonzalez told the Sun Herald when he signed. “Obviously to me, this isn’t working. I would love to play this game until my legs fall off.”
Those interested can watch Gonzalez and the Kickers can stream games on USLSoccer.com.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments