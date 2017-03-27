Meet the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week

Picayune senior Megan Dudenhefer had a big week in the pitcher’s circle, earning her Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week.
She totaled 36 strikeouts in three appearances last week.
On Tuesday, Dudenhefer gave up one hit and struck out 11 in a 14-0 win over Hattiesburg. She also had two hits and an RBI.
On Thursday against Stone High, she struck out 13 and allowed a single hit in an 11-0 victory. She also had a pair of hits and an RBI.
On Friday at Harrison Central, she entered the game in relief and struck out 12 batters.
Dudenhefer is 9-1 with a 0.11 ERA in 14 appearances this season for the Maroon Tide (9-4-1).
