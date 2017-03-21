Coast roundup: Vancleave pitcher tosses perfect game

Vancleave’s Bailee Hendon threw a perfect game Tuesday night, pitching Vancleave past Moss Point 5-0. The junior struck out eight in the memorable performance, throwing just 85 pitches.
In the sixth inning it looked like the Tigers might snap the streak with a base hit to right field, but outfielder Evan Keith scooped up the hard hit ball and rifled it to first for the out.
Vancleave (8-5) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and added three more runs in the third. Hendon helped his cause with a single and triple.
Ocean Springs 1, Biloxi 0: Max Horner singled home pinch runner Brady Brune in the bottom of the seventh to walk off the Indians on Tuesday. Cooper Brune earned the win, striking out 15 while allowing two hits.
Other Tuesday scores: Gulfport 6, George County 0; East Central 2, St. Stanislaus 1; Hattiesburg 7, Picayune 4.
Girl’s golf
Vancleave’s Abby Wickham claimed Tuesday’s Bulldog Invitational girls golf tournament, which was hosted at the Preserve Golf Club.
Wickham shot a 42 to take the low medalist honor, while Camryn Smith of George County was a close second with a 51.
Vancleave took the team title with a 95 in the nine-hole tournament. St. Martin (105), George County (107) and Gautier (119) rounded out the team rankings.
Softball
Our Lady Academy 2, Stone 1: Dallas Blaker earned the win, striking out 11 against three hits. The Pearl River C.C. signee picked up her 1,000th prep strikeout in the game. Alex Necaise and Grace Koons drove in OLA’s lone runs.
Pass Christian 15, FCAHS 2: Morgan Funderburk led the Pirates, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs. Brooke Roach went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and six RBIs. Brianna Smith went 3-for-4 with a triple. Amber Funderburk picked up the win, striking out 12.
Pearl River Central 11, Resurrection 1: PRC improved to 8-4 overall behind a complete game from pitcher Jayden Davis, who allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out 4. PRC’s Madison Gower had three hits, including a two-run inside-the-park homer. Taylor Kauzlarich, Beth Spiers, Jade Latham, and Shelby Archer also had three hits.
St. Patrick 13, Perry Central 0: The Lady Irish improved to 8-2 behind a five-inning shutout from Anna D’Aquilla, who struck out nine, walked none and allowed two hits. Marissa Hanley knocked in three runs for the Irish and Anna Grace Castanedo was 3-for-3. Morgan McCrea, Raven Blackwell and Sarah D’Aquilla each had two hits.
Poplarville 15, Sumrall 4: The Lady Hornets (11-3) pounded out 15 runs for a five-inning win on the road Monday night. Rakeya Travis, Samantha Shields and Paige Benjamin each had three hits. Shields hit a single, a double and a triple on her way to a 4-RBI performance. Harley Blanchard picked up the win in two innings of relief.
Other prep scores from Monday and Tuesday: Gulfport 9, OLA 5; D’Iberville 19, Pascagoula 3; OLA 2, Stone 1; West Harrison 8, Hancock 4.
JUCO softball
The No. 6 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College softball team swept a top-20 showdown with No. 17 Northeast on Monday. The Lady Bulldogs (20-7, 9-1 MACJC) extended their win streak to seven, dropping the Lady Tigers (17-11, 5-5) by scores of 7-0 and 6-1 at Biloxi High School.
“We played with so much confidence tonight, both games,” Gulf Coast coach Kenneth Long said in a press release. “We set a great tone and just stayed with it. It was awesome.”
Gulf Coast is scheduled to return to action Saturday with a doubleheader against Holmes, starting at noon at Biloxi High School. Nora Keehn struck out nine in the first game to improve to 9-3. It was her third shutout of the season. Brittney Triplett got two more hits in the nightcap, extending her hit streak to seven. She has multiple hits in six of those, including four straight.
Sun Herald Softball Top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Harrison Central (30)
12-2
1
2. St. Patrick (27)
7-2
2
3. East Central (24)
10-2
3
4. Ocean Springs (21)
13-2
4
T5. George County (16)
9-5
5
T5. Poplarville (16)
10-3
T7
7. Picayune (11)
7-3-1
6
8. Pass Christian (8)
7-3
9
9. St. Martin (4)
8-5
NR
T10. West Harrison (3)
6-5
T7
T10. Our Lady Academy (3)
11-1
NR
Dropped out: Pearl River Central (2; 7-4; 10)
