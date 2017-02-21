Ocean Springs football standout picks up first D1 offer

Ocean Springs football/basketball standout Malcolm Magee picked up his first Division I football scholarship offer on Friday.
The junior quarterback received the offer from Nicholls State receivers coach Sean Murphy, a former football standout at Biloxi.
“At first, I was surprised,” the 6-foot Magee said. “He asked for my number and said, 'I need to talk to you about some things.' He said he wanted to offer me a full scholarship.”
Magee said that he's also talked with staff members at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Louisiana-Lafayette and Alcorn State.
The Nicholls State staff sees the athletic Magee as potentially playing either receiver or defensive back on the collegiate level. He said he's been clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.59 seconds.
Magee completed 57 of 123 passes for 727 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions last season for the Greyhounds. He ran 68 times for 370 yards and seven touchdowns.
As part of the Mississippi Grind, Magee plans to take part in 7-on-7 tournaments over the summer to help him prepare for the 2017 campaign.
