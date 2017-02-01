Five Gulfport players headed to college level

Five Gulfport High School seniors signed football scholarships on National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Princeton Fells signed with Alcorn State University. Lucious Tyson, Dennis Stevenson, Jr., and Nicholas Dunomes signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Orlando Brown signed with Hinds CC. Admirals quarterback Cleveland Ford enrolled at Alcorn State University in December.
Fells is following the path of his mother and grandfather, who also attended Alcorn State University.
“I’ve always wanted to attend Alcorn,” said Fells, who came to the signing dressed in Alcorn colors, purple and gold. “I knew from the time that I was twelve or thirteen that I wanted to go to Alcorn. I am excited about playing football at Alcorn.”
Fells played safety at Gulfport, but he may be moved to cornerback at Alcorn.
“It doesn’t matter which position I play,” said fells who stands at 5’10 and weighs 180 pounds. “I am looking forward to going up there and help continue the tradition of Alcorn football.”
