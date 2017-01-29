Pascagoula DE announces college choice

Pascagoula defensive end Rasheed Jackson made his college choice on Sunday.
Jackson announced on his twitter account he’ll sign with East Mississippi Community College.
The senior had Division I scholarship offers from Southern Miss, Jackson State and Nicholls State.
“I would like to thank every coach and school that has recruited me over the years,” Jackson wrote. “You are all greatly appreciated. But after talking with my parents and family, I am very excited to announce that for the next year or two, I will be playing for the East Mississippi Lions.”
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Jackson had 31 total tackles and three quarterback sacks in seven games last season as the Panthers (6-6) reached the 5A state playoffs.
Jackson made the Sun Herald’s preseason All-South Mississippi team last year. He had 42 total tackles and a sack in 2015.
