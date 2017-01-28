Another Harrison Central football standout is headed to the next level

Tavis Williams will have company on the next level.
One week after the Harrison Central quarterback committed to Jackson State, Red Rebel defensive lineman Noah Vance made a decision on his future.
The HCHS defensive lineman announced Saturday he will sign with Southeastern Louisiana.
Committed #lionup @CoachBLacy @CoachRonRoberts pic.twitter.com/i1Fi12psvS— Noah Vance (@NoahVance) January 28, 2017
“It’s just a great feeling,” Vance told the Sun Herald on Saturday after announcing his commitment. “We came over here yesterday. They showed me around, went in the locker room and tried everything on. I learned about the academics and just knew this is where I want to be.”
Vance proved his dominance along the defensive line over the last two years, but while most junior colleges across the state were salivating at the possibility of adding the Red Rebel to their signing class, four-year programs took longer to warm up to him.
Earlier this month the Lions, which began showing interest at the end of last season, finally offered.
“It was indescribable. It got stressful at times, it’s just overwhelming having to make that type of decision,” Vance said. “I’ve been underrated these last two years and everything finally started falling in place. It has been fun. We met a lot of great people.”
At 6-foot-2, 275 pounds, Vance said Southeastern Louisiana plans to use him all along the defensive line.
Vance will be able to make his commitment official Wednesday during what has become a historic national signing day on the Coast.
