One of nation’s top young linebackers leaves Coast program

One of the nation's top sophomore linebackers has left the St. Martin football program.
Donte' Starks recently confirmed to the Sun Herald that he has moved to the New Orleans area where he has enrolled at John Ehret High School in Harvey.
Starks drew significant interest from several colleges before he even took the field as a sophomore at St. Martin, receiving offers from Louisville, Southern Miss, Tulane, Louisiana-Lafayette, Texas-San Antonio and Troy.
Just in the last month, Starks has added Florida State, Tennessee and LSU to his list of scholarship offers.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Starks is an explosive athlete with a good combination of size and speed. He registered 81 tackles, including 14 for negative yardage, and four sacks during his sophomore season at St. Martin.
Starks is on pace to become one of the nation's top linebackers for the class of 2019 and has a shot to be a four- or five-star prospect.
