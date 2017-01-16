Gautier football star Paul Gainer talks about his Tulane visit

Gautier senior offensive lineman Paul Gainer was upbeat Monday about his visit to Tulane over the weekend.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Gainer is in search of a new school after dropping his verbal commitment to Mississippi State on Jan. 4.
“They made a very good impression,” Gainer said of his visit to Tulane. “It's a very good school. They're very high on academics and education. They have a great coaching staff, wonderful players. Tulane was good all the way around.”
Gainer is set to visit Southern Miss this weekend and Louisiana-Lafayette on Jan. 27 as he continues to weigh his options.
Gainer said “it's still up on the air” and he has no favorite college at the moment. He plans to wait until national signing day on Feb. 1 to announce his college choice.
Tulane is coming off a 4-8 season in Willie Fritz's first year as head coach there.
“They said I'd have a very good opportunity to come in and play and compete,” Gainer said. “They probably want to keep me at left tackle or guard.”
He had a chance to talk with Fritz about what to expect as a member of the Green Wave.
“We sat down and had a good talk,” Fritz said. “We talked about academics and how good they are. They're improving as a football team.”
Gainer saw a lot of similarities in the Tulane offense in what he was a part of at Gautier High School.
“They spread the ball around a lot,” Gainer said. “They do a lot of the same plays we do. They run an inside zone, outside zone and a couple of counters. Southern Miss and Lafayette also run that though.”
Gainer is open to calling New Orleans home for his college years.
“I've been to New Orleans a couple of times,” Gainer said. “I have nothing against New Orleans. It's a nice place. I can see myself living there, but I could myself living in Hattiesburg or Lafayette. All the schools are really good schools.”
