St. Martin’s Kalem Reddix chooses to stay close to home

St. Martin star senior receiver Kalem Reddix is taking the junior college route.
Reddix announced Monday that he has enrolled at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and was set to begin classes there that afternoon.
Reddix committed to Colorado State in October and was set to make an official visit there this weekend.
Reddix realized last week that it would have been difficult for him to academically qualify at Colorado State. He had already fulfilled 21 credits in the fall semester, allowing him to graduate early from St. Martin and enroll immediately at MGCCC.
“I want to get there, do my thing and get to a big time school,” Reddix said.
St. Martin head coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead believes MGCC has landed a steal in Reddix.
“I know they picked up a couple of transfer receivers, but to me Kalem is one of the two or three best receivers in the state,” Whitehead said. “He's the best that's been around here in a while. I think they're getting a great player.”
Reddix, who was twice named to the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team, had a huge senior season with 91 catches for 1,774 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Reddix also held scholarship offers from Southern Miss, Troy, Louisiana-Lafayette, Jackson State, Tulane, Southeastern Louisiana, Middle Tennessee, UAB, Alcorn State and Grambling State.
