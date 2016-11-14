Brave Rebelettes: Harrison Central softball trio is headed to college together

There’s no splitting up Desirea Lindsey, Amari Ramsey and Ashley Arnold — at least not for another four years after graduation.
The trio held a joint celebration Monday at Harrison Central’s cafeteria after officially signing to play softball at Alcorn State.
“It’s so amazing,” said Arnold, who expects to play second base and in the outfield at Alcorn State. “We all grew up together and can’t even be split apart.”
HCHS coach Jimmy Parker bragged to the large purple-and-gold clad crowd about his trio sticking together.
“They all grew up together and played together. They have been friends from little girls up and now they’re going to continue on together at the next level. It’s cool,” he said. “It’s always pleasing to see all of your seniors go on. It’s a great feeling to see them be able to fulfill their dreams.”
Arnold was the first to commit to former St. Martin coach Josef Rankin, who took over Alcorn’s program in 2014. She then convinced Lindsey and Ramsey to join her in Lorman.
“It was a group decision,” Ramsey said. “They were committed and I went up there with them for the homecoming game and I liked the atmosphere very much.
“(Signing) means a lot. It’s the start of a new life.”
Softball standouts
All three future Braves have played major roles in the Red Rebelettes three consecutive Class 6A state titles.
Lindsey, a center fielder and left fielder, has hit .371 in her prep career with 73 runs scored, 91 hits, 29 RBIs, 12 extra-base hits and 19 stolen bases.
Arnold has hit .248 with 30 runs scored, 20 RBIs, 11 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases.
Ramsey, who is mostly a corner infielder, has hit .335 with 69 runs scored, 87 hits, 58 RBIs, 13 doubles, seven triples, five home runs and eight stolen bases.
“All three of these three young ladies have been great examples of what we expect a Rebelette softball player to be, not only on the field but in the classroom and in the locker room,” Parker said. “We are so proud of your accomplishments.”
Not done yet
Parker then asked the crowd to pump the brakes a bit, which drew plenty of applause.
“Before they can go and represent Alcorn,” he said, “we have some unfinished business to take care of.”
HCHS will begin its quest for a four-peat the last weekend of February.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments