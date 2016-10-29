George County overtakes St. Martin

George County scored on their final two snaps of the first half to take a 13-point lead over St. Martin.
The Rebels held on for a 39-28 win over the Yellow Jackets at St. Martin on Friday at Barlow Stadium.
With the score tied at 14-14 and 1:08 left before halftime, Laraymond Spivery connected with Tyrese Fryfogle for a 71-yard score to give the Rebels a 21-14 lead following a Jamar Jackson interception.
The Yellow Jackets’ next three passes were incomplete, and Wayne Overman failed to pick up a first on his fourth down carry, turning the ball over to the Rebels with six seconds remaining on the clock.
Spivery connected with Dwan Williams for a 42 yards TD play as time expired. The PAT kick fell short after a personal foul moved the attempt 15 yards back.
The momentum belonged to the Rebels as they built on their 27-14 halftime lead with a 9-play drive to open the third quarter, capped by a 43-yard Ja’Vion Riley scoring carry to extend their lead to 33-14.
“The end of the half was tremendous when we had the ball with about a minute left,” said Rebels coach Matt Caldwell. “We got the ball to Fryfogle. Then we hadn’t worked on the Hail Mary until yesterday.”
St. Martin responded as Isaac Williams returned the ensuing kickoff back 83 yards to make it a two-score game at 33-21. The Yellow Jackets’ defense forced a punt giving momentum back to the Yellow Jackets. Overman capped the 61-yard drive with a 3-yard carry to bring the Yellow Jackets within 33-28.
But that was as close as the Yellow Jackets would get to a successful comeback.
Spivery connected with Williams again with 15-yard scoring toss with just over nine minutes remaining on the game clock.
The Yellow Jackets outscored the Rebels (6-4, 4-2 Region 4-6A) in the second half, but that offered no consolation for St. Martin coach Eddie Whitehead.
“The turnover before the half was obviously deadly,” Whitehead said. “They made plays all night, and their receivers did a good job going up for jump balls.
“We had a good many drops tonight and a good many penalties. Our kids battled tonight, and they competed. We just couldn’t play a really clean ballgame.”
Spivery completed 15 of 24 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns for the Rebels.
Overman completed 15 of 25 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown and an interception for St. Martin (6-5, 3-3).
