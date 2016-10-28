Poplarville gets defensive against Columbia

Poplarville ended the regular season with a 44-14 victory over Columbia on Friday.
The Hornets (8-1, 5-0 Region 7-4A) will host Pass Christian in first-round of the 4A state playoffs next week.
Austin Bolton scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, which the Hornets led 16-0. The Hornets also recorded a safety.
The Hornets scored 21 points in the second quarter for a 37-0 lead.
Austin Carter, Jesse Pernell each ran for scores. Tyson Holston had a 40 yard interception return for score.
“Our defense played really well again,” Poplarville coach Jay Beech said. “Ever since we’ve started Region play they’ve been really consistent, getting better and better every week. Tonight, they did it again.”
Columbia avoided a shutout as Antonio James and Roosevelt Raine each scored, getting within 37-14.
Daquan Ball’s 30-yard TD run in the fourth quarter ended the game’s scoring.
“There was really nothing on the line tonight…we were already seeded where we were going to be so we really did a good job of coming out and ignoring the circumstances and playing our best,” Beech said. “Columbia’s got a fine football team. They’ve got a lot of injuries but they’ll be back.”
