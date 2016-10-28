East Central uses huge second half to top Vancleave

East Central dominated the second half to pick up a 60-27 victory over rival Vancleave Friday night in Hurley.
Junior running back Tony Brown ran 25 times for 250 yards and four touchdowns to again lead the way for the Hornets (7-4, 4-1). Brown's longest run of the night was 74 yards.
East Central, which received the No. 2 seed in Region 8-4A, will host Forrest County AHS in the first round of the playoffs next week.
East Central led the game 30-21 at the half and scored the first 30 points of the second half.
Vancleave's season ended with a 1-8 record.
“Regardless of their record, Vancleave is a well coached team that played us extremely hard,” East Central coach Seth Smith said. “They gave us all we wanted. In the second half, we protected the ball and played much better on defense. I felt like that was the difference.”
Senior running back Jessie Bradley had 13 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns for East Central, including an 81-yarder.
East Central junior quarterback Rylee Brown finished 3-of-5 for 62 yards and two touchdowns – one to Brad Cumbest and another to Mark Kennedy.
Junior safety Andrew Seward led East Central with 14 tackles.
Comments