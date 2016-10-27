St. Martin’s Kalem Reddix is headed out west for college

St. Martin senior receiver Kalem Reddix has decided to head out west to continue his football career.
Reddix, who has been putting up some of the nation's best numbers as a receiver, announced Thursday that he has verbally committed to play football at Colorado State.
Reddix began to receive intense interest from Colorado State about three weeks into the season and all that attention paid off Thursday for Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo.
“It's crazy how the head coach calls me every day and talks to me like a normal person,” Reddix said. “They showed a lot of love and they came down to see me.”
A member of the CSU staff, graduate assistant George Helow, visited Reddix on Wednesday, helping seal the deal for the gifted receiver.
Reddix, who committed to USM in April and later decommitted, was relieved to finally settle on a school.
“It's good. Everybody won't be blowing my phone,” Reddix said. “I know where I want to be for the next four years for sure.”
Reddix also received scholarship offers from Southern Miss, Middle Tennessee, Troy, UAB, Tulane, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulane, Jackson State, Southeastern Louisiana and Alcorn State.
Reddix hasn't visited the CSU campus in Fort Collins, but he plans to make an official visit on Dec. 9.
“I'm going up there to check out everything and make sure I like it. I'm pretty sure I will,” Reddix said. “It's a nice college. I've been doing my research on everything.”
Reddix is in the middle of a monster senior season with 76 catches for 1,535 yards and 19 touchdowns. He ranks fifth in the nation in total receiving yards, according to MaxPreps.com.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Reddix feels he'll be a good fit in the Rams' offense.
“They throw the ball a lot,” he said. “They have a freshman quarterback that's pretty good.”
The freshman quarterback that Reddix mentioned to is 6-foot-5, 210-pound Collin Hill, who has thrown for 1,096 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions in fives games this season. Colorado State has a record of 4-4.
Reddix's decision was also helped by the promise of early playing time.
“They want me to come in as a true freshman, play for them and make plays,” he said. “They see my ability with my size and speed. They say I have the ability and turn into a running back after I catch the ball.”
Fort Collins is almost 1,500 miles from St. Martin, but the long distance from home didn't matter much to Reddix.
“My mom is going to move wherever I go so that's not a problem,” Reddix. “She'll just get up and move with me.”
