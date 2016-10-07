Poplarville hammers FCAHS to remain unbeaten in Region 7-4A

Turnovers helped Poplarville beat Forrest County AHS 34-7 on Friday at home.
Jesse Pernell scored three touchdowns for the Hornets (5-1, 2-0 Region 7-4A), who led 14-7 at halftime
“Our defense played lights out,” said Hornets coach Jay Beech. “If it wasn’t for their performance it would have been a lot closer game. They held Forrest County down while we figured some things out on offense and finally we got it clicking in the second half.”
The Aggies scored in the second quarter when quarterback Evan Clark completed a scoring toss to wide receiver Kijana Breland.
The second half was dominated by the Hornets’ defense. Ariteaus Johnson had multiple interceptions.
Running back Tyson Holston scored as Poplarville led 21-7 in the third quarter.
Pernell’s third score in the second half boosted the Hornets’ lead to 28-7.
In the final quarter, fullback Peyton Graham scored for the Hornets.
“Finally during the second half we were able to put together some really good drives against them,” Beech said. “They came out and out played us the first half, we just had to come in the second half and play harder.”
