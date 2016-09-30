High School Sports

September 30, 2016 10:18 PM

St. Stanislaus tames Vancleave in 8-4A meeting

By Patrick Ochs

Myles Brennan threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another two in the first half as St. Stanislaus defeated Vancleave 42-8 in Friday’s Region 8-4A opener.

Brennan opened the scoring for SSC (6-1, 1-0) with an 11-yard touchdown run early in the game and added a 12-yard touchdown run late in the first half.

Brennan also connected with Chase Rogers, Darius Pittman and Corbin Blanchard for touchdown strikes of 7, 5 and 24 yards.

Andrew Trapani capped St. Stanislaus’ scoring with a 6-yard touchdown.

Vancleave quarterback Kenny Goff helped the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-1) avoid the shutout with a 5-yard run. He also completed the 2-point conversion with a pass to Lane Wise.

Vancleave will look to get its first win of the season Friday at Moss Point. The Rockachaws will travel to Bay.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

