Former Ole Miss three-sport standout dies at 82

Eddie Crawford, a baseball, basketball and football standout at Ole Miss during the 1950’s, died Sunday in Tupelo.
Crawford, 82, is the Rebels’ last three-sport letterman from 1953 to 1956.
The Jackson, TN native is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley, and two children, Kim (Brett) Sidelmann of Van Alstyne, Texas, and Kip (Whitney) Crawford of Oxford and two grandsons, Slater and Logan.
At halfback, Crawford led the Rebels to back-to-back SEC football titles in 1954 and 1955. During this time, Crawford lettered in basketball for the Rebels.
Crawford was an All‑SEC center-fielder in 1956. He led the SEC in homers, leading the Rebels to the the SEC Western Division, NCAA District III titles and the College World Series.
He’s a member of four Halls of Fame: Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2012, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame (1996), the Ole Miss Sports Hall of Fame (1988) and the Jackson‑Madison (Tenn.) County Hall of Fame (1986). In 1990, Crawford was honored by the Ole Miss Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame with its Distinguished American Award.
“Eddie Crawford has given more than he received,” Ole Miss Chancellor Emeritus Robert Khayat said in a release. “Intangible contributions are difficult to measure, but Eddie’s fingerprints are found across the life of the university and in the lives of our students. He will not be replaced, but he will be remembered and missed.”
Comments