Mississippi State’s Richie Brown named semifinalist for scholar-athlete award

Long Beach native Richie Brown was named Wednesday a semifinalist for the 2016 William V. Campbell Trophy, an honor that goes to the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.
The senior linebacker at Mississippi State graduated this past spring in industrial technology with a GPA of 3.52. He is currently pursuing a masters in Business administration from the MSU MBA School.
Brown has stayed active in the community with 100 community service hours in over 30 events. He's been involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Salvation Army, Starkville Humane Society and the T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability at Mississippi State. He has read at elementary schools, helped with local food drives pitched in with tornado relief for the people of Louisville, Mississippi.
Brown has been a standout at middle linebacker for the Bulldogs this season, leading the team with 28 tackles. He has 2.5 tackles for lost yardage and one sack.
Brown, a team captain, has played in 43 games in his career and made 17 starts. He has 225 total tackles and 19.5 tackles for lost yardage in his career.
Brown is also on the watch lists for the Nagurski Trophy and Butkus Award.
Southern Miss senior center Cameron Tom was also named a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy.
The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists for the Campbell Trophy on Nov. 1 and each will receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship.
The winner of the trophy will be announced at the NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6 in New York City and his scholarship will be increased to $25,000.
