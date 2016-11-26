Sources: Ed Orgeron to be LSU's new football coach

LSU is scheduled to announce Ed Orgeron as its new football coach, multiple sources told The Advocate, promoting the gravelly-voiced Cajun to the Tigers' top spot.
University leaders worked through the night ahead of what was expected to be an interview in Texas with Houston coach Tom Herman. Herman, one of two finalists with Orgeron, informed LSU leader at 5 a.m. that he was leaning toward becoming Texas' new head football coach, and decision-makers then ended discussions with Herman and his agent, Trace Armstrong.
LSU officials are expected to finalize Orgeron's contract details this morning before introducing him at a noon news conference at the administration building.
