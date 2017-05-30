Southern Mississippi centerfielder Matt Wallner runs to first after hitting a solo home run to give USM a 2-0 lead over Rice during the fourth inning of their C-USA tournament championship game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017. USM announced Tuesday that the Hattiesburg Regional is sold out.
Southern Mississippi centerfielder Matt Wallner runs to first after hitting a solo home run to give USM a 2-0 lead over Rice during the fourth inning of their C-USA tournament championship game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017. USM announced Tuesday that the Hattiesburg Regional is sold out. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file
May 30, 2017 5:44 PM

Southern Miss announces Hattiesburg Regional is sold out

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

If you were putting off buying tickets for this weekend’s Hattiesburg Regional you’re out of luck.

Southern Miss (48-14) announced Tuesday evening that the regional, which also features South Alabama (39-19), Mississippi State (36-24) and Illinois-Chicago (39-15), is sold out.

According to a release, only a limited number of tournament general admission books remain for USM students. Those can be purchased beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Pat Ferlise Center or on the phone at 1-800-844-8425.

USM may release single session tickets to the general public two hours prior to each game’s start, according to the school.

USM and Illinois-Chicago will open the regional at 1 p.m. Friday, with USM and MSU playing at 6 p.m.

Those who aren’t able to make it to Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field can watch the games on ESPN3.com.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

