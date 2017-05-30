Southern Miss announces Hattiesburg Regional is sold out

If you were putting off buying tickets for this weekend’s Hattiesburg Regional you’re out of luck.
Southern Miss (48-14) announced Tuesday evening that the regional, which also features South Alabama (39-19), Mississippi State (36-24) and Illinois-Chicago (39-15), is sold out.
According to a release, only a limited number of tournament general admission books remain for USM students. Those can be purchased beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Pat Ferlise Center or on the phone at 1-800-844-8425.
USM may release single session tickets to the general public two hours prior to each game’s start, according to the school.
USM and Illinois-Chicago will open the regional at 1 p.m. Friday, with USM and MSU playing at 6 p.m.
Those who aren’t able to make it to Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field can watch the games on ESPN3.com.
