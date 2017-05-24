UTSA halts Eagles’ record streak in C-USA tourney opener

0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM Pause

1:30 Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner pitches as well as he hits

1:16 Four killed in Jackson County wreck

1:13 New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

2:16 Homeless advocates want them to feel like they are a part of the community

2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals

1:57 Watch West Harrison's Class of 2017 graduate