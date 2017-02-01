Southern Miss

February 1, 2017 9:16 AM

D’Iberville’s Tyler Barnes signs with Southern Miss

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

D’Iberville senior defensive back Tyler Barnes followed through with his verbal commitment and signed with Southern Miss on Wednesday.

Barnes committed to the Golden Eagles in July and has been one of the more dedicated recruits to the Golden Eagles headed into signing day.

Barnes registered 136 tackles and four interceptions during his senior season at D’Iberville to earn a spot on the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team.

Barnes expects to play the role of nickel back on the Southern Miss defense.

Southern Miss

