Biloxi’s Tim Jones is officially a Golden Eagle

Biloxi football standout Tim Jones officially signed his letter of intent with Southern Miss on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Jones becomes the first Biloxi football player to sign with the Golden Eagles since Damion Fletcher in 2006. Fletcher is the all-time leading rusher in USM history.
Jones also received scholarship offers from Louisiana-Lafayette, Memphis, Troy, Texas-San Antonio, Nicholls State, South Alabama and Tulane.
Jones caught 45 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.
Comments