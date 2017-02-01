Southern Miss

February 1, 2017 7:34 AM

Biloxi’s Tim Jones is officially a Golden Eagle

By Patrick Magee

Biloxi football standout Tim Jones officially signed his letter of intent with Southern Miss on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Jones becomes the first Biloxi football player to sign with the Golden Eagles since Damion Fletcher in 2006. Fletcher is the all-time leading rusher in USM history.

Jones also received scholarship offers from Louisiana-Lafayette, Memphis, Troy, Texas-San Antonio, Nicholls State, South Alabama and Tulane.

Jones caught 45 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.

Southern Miss

