C-USA Bowl Projections: Southern Miss, UTSA slide in on final week

A year after just putting five teams in the postseason, Conference USA is set to have seven teams playing bowl games in December.
C-USA has six teams that met the six-win standard to become bowl eligible and North Texas is in good shape to get a bid thanks to its high ranking in APR.
There could be a wildcard in all of this with Conference USA potentially lining up a team for the Las Vegas Bowl, but here's how I see things shaking out:
Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky (9-3) vs. Memphis (8-4)
Hawaii Bowl
Hawaii (6-7) vs. Middle Tennessee (8-4)
Gildan New Mexico Bowl
UTSA (6-6) vs. New Mexico (8-4)
Popeyes Bahamas Bowl
*Old Dominion (9-3) vs. Ohio (8-4)
Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl
Louisiana Tech (8-4) vs. Colorado State (7-5)
R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Southern Miss (6-6) vs. Appalachian State (9-3)
Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl
North Texas (5-7) vs. Idaho (7-4)
*Already accepted a bid.
