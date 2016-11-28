C-USA Bowl Projections: Southern Miss, UTSA slide in on final week

Southern Miss

A year after just putting five teams in the postseason, Conference USA is set to have seven teams playing bowl games in December.

C-USA has six teams that met the six-win standard to become bowl eligible and North Texas is in good shape to get a bid thanks to its high ranking in APR.

There could be a wildcard in all of this with Conference USA potentially lining up a team for the Las Vegas Bowl, but here's how I see things shaking out:

Boca Raton Bowl

Western Kentucky (9-3) vs. Memphis (8-4)

Hawaii Bowl

Hawaii (6-7) vs. Middle Tennessee (8-4)

Gildan New Mexico Bowl

UTSA (6-6) vs. New Mexico (8-4)

Popeyes Bahamas Bowl

*Old Dominion (9-3) vs. Ohio (8-4)

Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl

Louisiana Tech (8-4) vs. Colorado State (7-5)

R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Southern Miss (6-6) vs. Appalachian State (9-3)

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl

North Texas (5-7) vs. Idaho (7-4)

*Already accepted a bid.

