Shuckers continue to see improved early attendance

Biloxi Shuckers managing partner Ken Young hoped to see improved attendance early in the season due to new promotions, and he appears to be getting results.
The Shuckers had their biggest crowd of the season show up for Saturday's game against the Mississippi Braves, another sign of a slight uptick in attendance through the first five weeks of the season.
A crowd of 5,227 was on hand for Saturday's 6-4 loss at MGM Park for the fourth largest crowd in stadium history.
The Shuckers are putting on post-game firework shows at all Saturday night home games.
Entering Tuesday morning's game, the Shuckers were averaging 2,865 fans a game to rank eighth out of 10 teams in the Southern League. A crowd of 2,207 was on hand for for Monday's 10-4 loss to the M-Braves.
After suffering through early season attendance issues last year, the Shuckers finished with an average of 2,692 in 2016 to rank eighth in the league.
The Shuckers rank ahead of Mobile (2,002) and Jackson, Tenn., (1,690) in the Southern League this season. Birmingham (6,461) and Jacksonville (6,077) top the league in attendance.
Rehab appearance
Milwaukee Brewers opening day starter Junior Guerra put in a decent showing in a rehab appearance with the Biloxi Shuckers Monday night at MGM Park.
He lasted five innings, giving up five runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking three.
The right-hander, who gave up two home runs Monday night, threw 71 pitches, 40 of which were strikes.
Guerra is expected to make another start for Biloxi in Saturday's 6:35 p.m. home game against Chattanooga.
The Brewers placed Guerra on the disabled list on April 4 after an MRI scan showed a tearing of his right calf muscle.
Guerra was 9-3 with a 2.81 ERA in 20 starts last season for Milwaukee. He struck out 100 and walked 43 in 121 2/3 innings.
Addition
Catcher Natanael Mejia was added to the Shuckers' active roster on Sunday from extended spring training.
The native of the Dominican Republic joins Jacob Nottingham and Dustin Houle as catchers on the Biloxi roster. Mejia has a career batting average of .214 through six seasons in the Brewers organization.
Infielder George Iskenderian was moved to Helena (Wisc.) in the Rookie League to make room for Mejia.
Still running
Shuckers shortstop Mauricio Dubon continues to lead the Southern League in steals with 21 this season.
Biloxi left fielder Johnny Davis ranks second in the Southern League with 11. Only one other player in the league has double-digit steals – Mississippi's Connor Lien with 10.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
