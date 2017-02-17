Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy takes in Gulf Coast-Jones County shootout

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Jones County Junior College duked it out Thursday night in a high-profile MACJC matchup.
The visiting Bobcats entered with just one blemish on their season and survived with an 90-89 victory, giving the fans a show.
Among those in attendance: Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Andy Kennedy and long-time assistant Bill Armstrong.
JCJC’s Bruce Stevens received interest from Mississippi State and Southern Miss, among others, out of Bay Springs but ended up at JCJC.
Listed at 6-foot-8, 257 pounds, Stevens is considered one of the NJCAA’s top big men. He has certainly backed up the rankings. As a freshman last season, Stevens averaged a double-double with 18.3 points per game and 10.2 rebounds. He’s back to averaging nearly a double-double this season with 16.8 points and 9.2 rebounds.
With Ole Miss coaches in the crowd, Stevens didn’t disappoint, scoring 12 points with 15 rebounds and four blocks.
Stevens, along with sophomore guard Tristin Walley, visited Ole Miss recently. Troy, East Carolina and UTEP have all shown interest in Stevens.
Unofficial @iambrucestevens @tristin_dagreat pic.twitter.com/vJEYfaCzcT— Coach Jon (@JonNevol_) February 12, 2017
Walley led his team with 20 points Thursday.
MGCCC (16-5, 8-4 MACJC) also has several players receiving looks from the next level. The highest-profile player is sophomore Davion Cole-Johnson, who has received offers from Southern Miss, Iowa State, Jacksonville State, UTEP, Nicholls State and Arkansas-Little Rock. Cole-Johnson did his part for MGCCC Thursday, scoring 20 points with eight rebounds two assists, three steals and one block. Biloxi’s Zach Parker scored a game-high 27 on 8 of 14 shooting from the floor and 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Winston Morgan and Tedrian Brisco scored 20 and 12 points, respectively.
JCJC (20-1, 11-1) is coached by former Ole Miss standout Rahim Lockhart. JCJC assistant Jonathan Nevol was also an assistant for Kennedy at Ole Miss.
College coaches are not allowed to comment on unsigned prospects.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
